Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 397,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,660 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ET shares. ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

ET opened at $6.52 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.67.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.64). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.71%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.14%.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.