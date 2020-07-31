Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rayonier by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Rayonier by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Rayonier by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 400,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 110.92 and a beta of 0.89. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $259.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.06 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.78%.

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes bought 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $34,014.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,360,926.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

RYN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

