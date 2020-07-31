Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases Shares of 1,175 Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBIX. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ebix by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,616,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,537,000 after purchasing an additional 60,512 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ebix by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,253,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 203,703 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ebix by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 954,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,483,000 after purchasing an additional 189,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ebix by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,881,000 after buying an additional 125,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ebix by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 473,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 60,614 shares in the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Neil D. Eckert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $239,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Ebix stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $668.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87. Ebix Inc has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.43 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 16.63%. Ebix’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EBIX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ebix from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ebix from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

