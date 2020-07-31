Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Makes New Investment in ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 435 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in ICF International during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 6.8% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 283,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after buying an additional 17,963 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 18.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 20.6% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 127,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after buying an additional 21,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 10.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,078,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,078,000 after buying an additional 103,891 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut ICF International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded ICF International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on ICF International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on ICF International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

ICF International stock opened at $67.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ICF International Inc has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $95.24.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $358.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.57 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ICF International Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

In other ICF International news, Director Randall Mehl purchased 4,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.38 per share, with a total value of $209,520.00. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.