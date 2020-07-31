Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys New Shares in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Belden by 28.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Belden by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

Belden stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.78.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. Belden had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

BDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Belden from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $34.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Belden from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

