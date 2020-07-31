Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.20-$7.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.7-$24.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.94 billion.Eli Lilly And Co also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.20-7.40 EPS.

NYSE:LLY opened at $153.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.54. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.29. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their target price on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.58.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

