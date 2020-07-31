Electra Private Equity Plc (LON:ELTA) Insider Paul Goodson Purchases 19,939 Shares of Stock

Electra Private Equity Plc (LON:ELTA) insider Paul Goodson bought 19,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £39,878 ($49,074.58).

LON ELTA opened at GBX 195 ($2.40) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.84. Electra Private Equity Plc has a one year low of GBX 1.86 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 427 ($5.25). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 195.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 241.06.

Get Electra Private Equity alerts:

Separately, HSBC raised Electra Private Equity to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 404 ($4.97) to GBX 290 ($3.57) in a report on Monday, May 25th.

Electra Private Equity PLC specializes in growth capital, buyouts, recapitalization, control buyouts, PIPEs, middle market investments. It invests across all sectors and is not sector specific. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the Continental Europe, United States and principally in Western Europe, with the majority of investments made in the United Kingdom.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Electra Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electra Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.