Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 45.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,132,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,009,000 after buying an additional 1,926,165 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,319,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,082,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,702,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,899 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,784,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $62,570,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $54.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Edison International has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $78.93. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.48.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.