Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%.

Eastman Chemical has increased its dividend by an average of 33.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Eastman Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 44.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $6.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Shares of EMN opened at $74.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.82. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $83.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.28.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

