Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%.
Eastman Chemical has increased its dividend by an average of 33.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Eastman Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 44.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $6.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.
Shares of EMN opened at $74.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.82. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $83.99.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.28.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.
