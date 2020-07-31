Dunkin Brands Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,529 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,164% compared to the typical daily volume of 121 put options.
Shares of DNKN opened at $68.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90. Dunkin Brands Group has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $84.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.65.
Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,461,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 769.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.
Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile
Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.
Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.