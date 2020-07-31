Dunkin Brands Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,529 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,164% compared to the typical daily volume of 121 put options.

Shares of DNKN opened at $68.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90. Dunkin Brands Group has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $84.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.65.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNKN shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dunkin Brands Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.23.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,461,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 769.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

