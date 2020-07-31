Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DNKN. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.05.

Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.52 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 769.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

