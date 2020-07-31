Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DNKN. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.05.
Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74.
In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 769.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.
Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile
Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.
Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.