Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) Receives $53.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

RDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nomura Instinet restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDY. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 39.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,434,000 after acquiring an additional 291,320 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 120.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 529,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after purchasing an additional 289,002 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 4,752.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 229,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 224,578 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 187.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 98,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 10.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 818,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

RDY opened at $59.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.49. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $60.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.28 million. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.3304 per share. This is a positive change from Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

