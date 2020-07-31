Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.37-3.63 EPS.

NYSE D opened at $81.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

