Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.37-3.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.53. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.37-3.63 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Argus lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.06.

D stock opened at $81.52 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

