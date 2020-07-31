Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.85-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.98. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.37-3.63 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $81.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.55.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.68%.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dominion Energy from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho downgraded Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.06.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.