Dominion Energy Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, September 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%.

Dominion Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 31.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Dominion Energy has a payout ratio of 86.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Dominion Energy to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.4%.

Shares of D opened at $81.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.55. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

