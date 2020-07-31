Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 7,500.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. AlphaValue raised shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

Shares of DEO opened at $149.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.78. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.