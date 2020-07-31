Deutsche Bank Reiterates €87.00 Price Target for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €87.00 ($97.75) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BAYN. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($74.16) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($87.64) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €84.41 ($94.84).

Bayer stock opened at €56.58 ($63.57) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €65.36 and its 200-day moving average is €64.10. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($139.12).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

