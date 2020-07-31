Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €7.70 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($8.65) price objective on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €5.70 ($6.40) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($7.87) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($7.87) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.60 ($7.42) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($7.87) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €6.33 ($7.11).

DBK opened at €7.57 ($8.51) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.48. Deutsche Bank has a 12 month low of €12.36 ($13.89) and a 12 month high of €18.49 ($20.78).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

