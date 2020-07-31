Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,655 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 143.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 400.0% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DAL. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

