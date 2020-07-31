Delaney Dennis R Decreases Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Delaney Dennis R cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.0% of Delaney Dennis R’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.30.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $266.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.32. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $269.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.