Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $208.00 to $244.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Deckers Outdoor traded as high as $219.19 and last traded at $219.19, with a volume of 11003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.62.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.19.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $97,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $829,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,332 shares of company stock worth $2,107,385. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,395,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 914,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 750,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,617,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,450,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 492,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,031,000 after buying an additional 21,780 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.69.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

