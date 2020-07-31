Debenhams (OTCMKTS:DBHSY) vs. Alacer Gold (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Debenhams (OTCMKTS:DBHSY) and Alacer Gold (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Debenhams and Alacer Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Debenhams $3.07 billion N/A -$621.24 million ($2.02) 0.00 Alacer Gold $419.06 million 2.90 -$70.90 million N/A N/A

Alacer Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Debenhams.

Profitability

This table compares Debenhams and Alacer Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Debenhams N/A N/A N/A Alacer Gold -5.45% 12.85% 9.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Debenhams and Alacer Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Debenhams 0 0 0 0 N/A Alacer Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Debenhams pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 200.0%. Alacer Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Debenhams pays out -1.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Debenhams beats Alacer Gold on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Debenhams Company Profile

Debenhams plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a range of department stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, and internationally. It provides women's wear, men's wear, kids wear, and lingerie, as well as beauty, home, furniture, gift and toy, electrical, Christmas, and others products. The company's brands primarily include The Collection, Mantaray, Maine New England, and Red Herring. It is also involved in online retailing business; and the operation of in-store cafes and restaurants. The company owns and operates 240 department stores in approximately 90 countries. Debenhams plc was founded in 1778 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Alacer Gold Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia. It also holds interests in various developing gold and exploration properties located in Canada and Serbia. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

