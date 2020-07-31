DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 94.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,288,057 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.1% in the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 25,315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 600,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,085,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,486,000 after purchasing an additional 49,407 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 685.6% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.22.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.31. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.53.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,697. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

