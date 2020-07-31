DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,399 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.76.

TRV opened at $115.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.36 and its 200-day moving average is $114.52. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $153.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

