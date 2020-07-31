DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 607 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in General Mills by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,101,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,653,000 after acquiring an additional 533,000 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in General Mills by 98.1% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 388,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after buying an additional 192,527 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 15.0% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in General Mills by 141.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 136,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in General Mills by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 18,035 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.18.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.73. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $65.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

