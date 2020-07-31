DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 5,256 Shares of Trane (NYSE:TT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Trane were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth about $736,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Trane in the first quarter worth approximately $8,397,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Trane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trane from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Trane in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

In other Trane news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,827.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TT opened at $110.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.15. Trane has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Trane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Trane’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

