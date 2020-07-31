DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 2,911 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $63.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.