DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,505 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 308.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230,902 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,407 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $100,520,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,295,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,598,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,203 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Shares of USB stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.67. The firm has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

