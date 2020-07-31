DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,127 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.09% of Nexstar Media Group worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $87,109,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 555,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,046,000 after buying an additional 401,953 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at about $18,260,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth about $17,416,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 156.7% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 295,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after acquiring an additional 180,129 shares during the period.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $89.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $133.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.02 and a 200-day moving average of $88.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.13.

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $258,144.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,221.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,164,589. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

