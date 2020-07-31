DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 323.5% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.79.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.