DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 281.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,560 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,327,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,698,000 after purchasing an additional 127,125 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 50,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 107.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 635,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,311,000 after acquiring an additional 328,647 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $41.63 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

