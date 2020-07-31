DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 5,600 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,066,000 after buying an additional 1,236,186 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,920,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,349,000 after purchasing an additional 925,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,914,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,091,000 after purchasing an additional 44,338 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,330,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,288,000 after purchasing an additional 242,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,500,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,046,000 after purchasing an additional 457,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $4,441,264.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 342,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,396,626.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 1,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $105,095.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,108.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,745 shares of company stock worth $8,155,009. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.92.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $65.66 on Friday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $70.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

