DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 412 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $2,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $86.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.45. The company has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

