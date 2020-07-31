DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 3,803 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.53% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 164,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $738,000. Iron Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 460,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after purchasing an additional 49,961 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6,147.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 9,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,439,000.

Shares of HTRB opened at $42.56 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $43.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.01.

