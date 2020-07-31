DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 1,762 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,475 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,602,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,333,000 after buying an additional 863,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,597,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,119,000 after buying an additional 356,819 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,186,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,015,000 after acquiring an additional 385,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $829,740,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.92.

Shares of CL stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.44.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.