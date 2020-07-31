DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $132.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.14. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ADP shares. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

