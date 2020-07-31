DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,452,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,972 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.7% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $136,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $97.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.95 and a 200 day moving average of $105.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

