DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,534 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,518 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3,870.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,751,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,819,000 after buying an additional 29,001,705 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $54,551,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,814,294 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,466 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6,648.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,649,791 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,112,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $54,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCX. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.40 to $12.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eight Capital raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

