DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 100.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after buying an additional 3,259,688 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Tesla by 52,300.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,500 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $262,000,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,010,000 after acquiring an additional 408,744 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,487.49 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $211.00 and a one year high of $1,794.99. The company has a market cap of $277.89 billion, a PE ratio of 774.74, a P/E/G ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,249.75 and a 200-day moving average of $828.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $4.53. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $124,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,206,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,910 shares of company stock worth $24,705,348. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cfra downgraded Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $846.94.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

