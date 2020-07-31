DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $32,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $6.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.