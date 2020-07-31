DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 96,544 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $58,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 15.6% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Elefante Mark B increased its holdings in Home Depot by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 3,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $266.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $269.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.30.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.