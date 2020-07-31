DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 232,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 29,279 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $10,597,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

NYSE:CAG opened at $37.37 on Friday. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $37.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.28%.

In other Conagra Brands news, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,821,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joie A. Gregor sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $352,539.00. Insiders have sold a total of 289,623 shares of company stock worth $10,334,298 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

