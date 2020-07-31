DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 432 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,081,000 after purchasing an additional 29,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,058,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $623,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,240 shares in the company, valued at $84,279,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $623,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,542,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,935 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac stock opened at $147.84 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $156.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.06.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.86 million. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.73.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.