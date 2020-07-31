DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. ELM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,252,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $102.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.93. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.