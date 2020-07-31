DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $83.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.35. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.