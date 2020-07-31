DAEX (DAX) Trading Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. DAEX has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $9,780.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX token can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00039292 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.10 or 0.05102347 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002247 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00051891 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00030310 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00013307 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (DAX) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

