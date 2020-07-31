DA Davidson Weighs in on OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stephens raised OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $15.97 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $991.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $46,566.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 38.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,846,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,374,000 after purchasing an additional 509,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,916,000 after buying an additional 90,941 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 956,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 97,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 762,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.