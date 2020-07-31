DA Davidson Comments on WesBanco Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for WesBanco in a research report issued on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WesBanco’s FY2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $151.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.49 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 15.84%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WSBC. Raymond James upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

WesBanco stock opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth $30,196,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in WesBanco by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,326,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,932,000 after acquiring an additional 295,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 532,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 201,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,827,000 after purchasing an additional 178,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 220.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 134,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

In other WesBanco news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,162.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 9,539 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $212,338.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 178,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,144.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,836 shares of company stock valued at $883,173 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

