CVB Financial Corp. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for CVB Financial in a research report issued on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $116.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.07 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 9.23%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CVBF. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of CVB Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

CVBF stock opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2,180,460.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,655,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,981,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,634,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,770,000 after purchasing an additional 275,624 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.